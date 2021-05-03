Ellie Goulding welcomes first child

Ellie Goulding has given birth to her first child.

The 34-year-old singer and her husband Caspar Jopling have become first-time parents, after Caspar took to his Instagram Story to confirm the news.

He wrote alongside a picture of some flowers: "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) Extremely grateful

"I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x (sic)"

PHOTO: Instagram/casparjopling

Meanwhile, Ellie recently said she received "excellent" pregnancy advice from both Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry, who each became first-time mothers recently.

Speaking about Eugenie, the singer shared: "She's been a great friend throughout this.

"We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

The 31-year-old royal gave birth to a baby boy called August on February 9, her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, while Katy welcomed her first child - a daughter called Daisy - eight months ago.

Ellie announced her pregnancy in February but initially kept quiet about her pregnancy because she needed some time to "get [her] head around it".

She explained: "Last year I released an album and I'd finished writing a book.

"Then, after living in lockdown, walking around in my husband's big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house. Our house.

"It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something - I'd also

just bought a new bath that I was very proud to show off in the photographs."

Despite having months to come to terms with the news, Ellie admitted in March it still felt a bit "strange" to think she would soon have a baby of her own.

The blonde beauty - who married Caspar in 2019 - said: "Just a few more weeks to go and then I will be a mum… It still feels strange to say those words out loud."