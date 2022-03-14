Elon Musk and Grimes named their second baby Exa Dark

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, has secretly had another baby with musician Grimes, his on-again, off-again partner. Grimes revealed the news in an interview with Vanity Fair, which was published on March 10.

While their baby's face may be off limits to the world for now, Grimes shared her one-of-a-kind name in the interview.

“Her full name,” she said, “is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.”

How was she able to come up with such a unique name, you ask?

"'Exa' is a reference to the supercomputing term exaflops, 'Dark' refers to 'the unknown,' and 'Sideræl' is a 'more elven' spelling of sidereal, 'the true time of the universe,' pronounced 'sigh-deer-ee-el,'" she told Vanity Fair.

Moreover, it is also an ode to her favourite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who "chooses to abdicate the ring."

The musician mum is prepared in case her daughter decides to change her name in the future. In fact, Grimes, whose real name was Claire Boucher, reportedly legally changed her name to "c" after she got together with Musk.

Grimes said that if her daughter ever decides to change her given name, she will be first in line to help her choose a new one.

Conceived through a surrogate

Close followers of the musician on social media may recall that she was not pregnant at all during the latter months of 2021. So how did she and Elon have a baby? The couple welcomed their daughter last December through a surrogate.

Their baby was conceived via surrogate after Grimes had serious discomfort and complications during her pregnancy with their first baby.

“He was pressing on my nerves, so I kept collapsing,” she said in the interview. “I took a few steps and collapsed. It was kind of scary, because you don’t want to fall a lot when you’re eight months pregnant. So I would just crawl to the bathroom and crawl back or whatever.”

Grimes said that she and Elon, despite having a "fluid" relationship, have always wanted at least three or four children.

Her son, X Æ A-Xii, pronounced "X Ash A Twelve", was born in May 2020, she told Vanity Fair.

Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, has five other children from his first marriage with Canadian author Justine Wilson.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.