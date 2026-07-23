Elon Musk claims Grok will produce feature-length version of Homer's The Odyssey

Elon Musk claims his artificial intelligence platform Grok will produce a feature-length version of Homer's The Odyssey before the year is over.

The billionaire, 55, declared the film will be "historically accurate and true to the art of Homer" after sharing an AI-generated scene inspired by the ancient Greek epic - which has just been turned into what fans are hailing a masterpiece by The Dark Knight Returns director Christopher Nolan.

Tesla chief executive and X owner Elon made the brag on Wednesday (July 22) after reposting a three-minute dialogue sequence created using Grok Imagine, the company's AI image and video generation tool.

The clip depicts an AI-generated Odysseus speaking to the nymph Calypso, who has trapped him on her island, as the hero pleads to return home following the Trojan War.

Elon's announcement comes as Christopher's The Odyssey continues its successful cinema run after becoming one of the year's biggest box office hits.

The filmmaker's adaptation of Homer's epic stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope, with Lupita Nyong'o cast as Helen of Troy and her twin sister Clytemnestra.

Elon wrote: "Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer."

Homer's The Odyssey follows Odysseus, King of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

Homer's poem, regarded as one of the oldest surviving works of literature, spans 24 books and is widely viewed as a companion to The Iliad, which recounts the war itself.

Elon's latest comments follow controversy earlier this year when he amplified racist criticism over Christopher's decision to cast Lupita in the dual role of Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.

Whoopi Goldberg criticised Musk during an episode of The View, where she challenged his objections to the casting.

The comic said: "I don't know if you realise this - Lupita is also considered one of the world's most beautiful women."

She continued: "So I'm not sure what you're trying to say. You don't have to actually go to the movie. I don't know why you feel like you need to speak on this."

Actor Alec Baldwin also defended Lupita, sharing a photograph of the Oscar-winning actor on Instagram.

Alec captioned the post: "Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world… Alec."

His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, responded in the comments with a red heart emoji and a fire emoji.

Christopher's adaptation of The Odyssey has gone on to become a major commercial success, taking more than US$264 million (S$340 million) worldwide during its opening weekend.

The film recorded the third-largest opening weekend in the United States in 2026 and marked the biggest opening of Christopher's career.

Elon's comments also arrive as Grok remains central to his wider push into generative artificial intelligence through X and xAI, with the billionaire increasingly promoting the platform's image and video capabilities as competition intensifies across the AI sector.

Alongside leading Tesla, SpaceX and X, Elon has repeatedly argued AI will transform entertainment as well as technology, with his latest post suggesting he believes classical literature can be recreated through generative AI.

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