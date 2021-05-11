Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger's syndrome

Elon Musk has revealed he has Asperger's syndrome.

The 49-year-old founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, and during his opening monologue, he claimed to be the "first person with Asperger's" to host the sketch show.

Asperger's is a neurodevelopmental disorder, which is characterised by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests.

In his monologue, he said: "It's an honour to be hosting Saturday Night Live, I mean that. Sometimes after I say something, I have to say I mean that so people really know I mean it. That's because I've always had a lot of intonational variation when I speak, which I've been told makes for great comedy.

"I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. Or at least the first to admit it."

Although Elon was not entirely correct with his statement, as Dan Aykroyd also has Asperger's and hosted the show in 2003.

Later in his speech, Elon joked about his and Grimes' son, X Æ A-XII, as he said the tot's name is "pronounced like a cat running across a keyboard".

The business mogul was also joined by his mother, Maye Musk, on the show as it was a Mother's Day special ahead of the holiday in the US on Sunday (May 9).

She quipped: ''I'm excited [about] my mother's day gift. I just hope it's not Dogecoin."

And Elon joked back: "It is. It sure is."