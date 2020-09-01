Elton John and Chris Hemsworth donate $927,000 each to aid victims of Australian bushfires

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Sir Elton John has promised to donate $1 million (S$927,000) to help the victims of the Australian bushfires.

The I'm Still Standing hitmaker has admitted he's been left heartbroken by the catastrophic effects the raging blaze - which has seen New South Wales and Victoria worst hit - has had on the communities, homes, businesses and animals across Australia that he's planning to donate the lump sum, which is equivalent to £533,830 (S$940,000), to the country's relief fund.

Speaking live on stage in Sydney at the Qudos Bank Arena, according to The Mirror, the 72-year-old legendary singer said: "You should all be in awe of the work that the firefighters are doing. There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.

"And last, is the plight of the animals and loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and heartbreaking. Therefore tonight I will be pledging $1 million. To see what is happening here breaks my heart."

Elton isn't the only celebrity to donate to the relief fund as Chris Hemsworth - who lives in Byron Bay, New South Wales - has also parted with $1 million to help those affected by the bushfires.

Announcing his family's generous donation to support his country, the Thor star wrote alongside a video clip posted on Instagram: "Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars.

"Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I've added links to support the firefighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.

"Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya. (sic)"

The 36-year-old star said they are "really still in the thick of it" and said they face "plenty of challenging times ahead" as the warmer weather is set to continue Down Under. 

