Elton John calls Lion King remake a 'huge disappointment'

Sir Elton John has branded the 'Lion King' remake a "huge disappointment".

The Rocket Man hitmaker - who composed and performed songs for the original animated film in 1994 - thinks Disney "messed the music up" in their photorealistic remake.

In an interview with GQ Hype magazine, he said: The new version of The Lion King was a huge disappointment to me, because I believe they messed the music up.

"Music was so much a part of the original and the music in the current film didn't have the same impact. The magic and joy were lost."

The 72-year-old star also pointed out that the new soundtrack lacked commercial success compared to the original.