Elton John got 'stage fright' singing at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997

In this photo taken on Sept 6, 1997, Elton John sings a rewritten version of his song Candle in the Wind as a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales at her funeral in London's Westminster Abbey.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - British singer-songwriter Elton John said he was so worried about getting the words wrong when performing an adaptation of Candle In The Wind at Princess Diana's funeral that he had a teleprompter installed by the piano.

He sang the new version of the hit song using revised words penned by lyricist and frequent collaborator Bernie Taupin.

His performance at London's Westminster Abbey in 1997, after she was killed in a car crash in Paris, was a standout moment in a televised service watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world.

The song, featuring the line "Goodbye England's rose", instead of the original "Goodbye Norma Jean", went on to become the fastest-selling single in Britain.

"It's the first time I had a teleprompter, a teleprompter down on my left-hand side, because I thought if I sing 'Goodbye Norma Jean', I'm gonna get hung, drawn and quartered," John told a London audience late on Tuesday (Nov 19).

"So just for precaution, I had the teleprompter there."

The 72-year-old was speaking at the Royal Academy of Music, where he once studied, at an event to mark the publication of his autobiography Me: Elton John.

He described the process by which he and Taupin worked together on some of their greatest hits.

"He (Bernie) always gives me a lyric," John said. "I go into a room, put the lyric on the piano, look at the title. And as I start reading the song, a little movie comes in my head, a bit like writing a film score where you get the visual part.

"By the time I finish the song or the lyric, I kind of know what tempo it might be or what genre it could be.

"And I just literally put my hands on the piano and that's it. I hope for the best. That is it."

