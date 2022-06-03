Sir Elton John insists he is in top health after being photographed in a wheelchair ahead of his Platinum Jubilee concert performance.

Pictures were taken of the 75-year-old Rocketman singer being wheeled by a chaperone as he arrived at Leipzig Airport on Sunday on the way back to his home in Nice on the Cote d'Azur, with The Sun running an article on the images that referred to him as "frail".

John said in a long post on his Instagram feed: "I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my 'looking frail' in a wheelchair.

"The true story is that I'm in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best. I give 100 per cent every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows.

"Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I'm loving every minute of it."

The images that showed Gucci tracksuit-clad John climbing out of a car and into a wheelchair were taken after he had performed two shows in Frankfurt and Leipzig on his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He added in his Instagram message on Thursday (June 2): "After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That's all folks.

"Last night was another blockbuster show in Bern and I'm looking forward to seeing everyone at this weekend's sold-out show in Milan.

"Thanks for all your kind words of support! Love, Elton xx."

John will appear in a pre-recorded performance for the Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday evening (June 4) to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign on the throne.

Others set to to perform include Queen with Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and Rod Stewart.

John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is set to finally finish on July 8 in Stockholm, Sweden, after which the singer has vowed to retire from performing.