Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau

Elva Hsiao wants to be a mum.

And no, we're not referring to the 16-year age difference between herself and her boyfriend Justin Huang.

Just a day after she made her relationship official with the 24-year-old, she confessed to Apple Daily that she wants to have kids with him.

The 40-year-old Taiwanese singer explained that she was moved by Justin as he stood by her when she was recovering from a bad fall which caused her immense physical, emotional, and psychological distress.