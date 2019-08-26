Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau

Elva Hsiao wants to be a mum.

And no, we're not referring to the 16-year age difference between herself and her boyfriend Justin Huang.

Just a day after she made her relationship official with the 24-year-old, she confessed to Apple Daily that she wants to have kids with him.

The 40-year-old Taiwanese singer explained that she was moved by Justin as he stood by her when she was recovering from a bad fall which caused her immense physical, emotional, and psychological distress.

Elva went on a hiatus in 2017 due to unidentified health problems. In the exclusive interview, she revealed that when she fell in her bathroom, she hit her chest and suffered serious internal injuries.

The injuries, coupled with her bronchitis, caused her to have difficulty breathing and rendered her unable to sing.

This incident also threw a wrench into the production of her new album which she had been working on for the past three years.

It was Justin who lifted her out of depression.

Elva said: "I did everything I could and I even went to Western and Chinese doctors but I just couldn't sing. He would often see me crying.

"This is the most painful thing to happen to a singer. I was afraid to go out. I didn't want people to see me. I just kept wondering why this happened to me.

"My chest hurts so much that I can't sing. I'm working on getting better and I'm thankful to him for being by my side."

According to Elva, Justin also told her that she could "depend on him" because "he's a man" and it moved her so much that she wanted to start a family with him.

WHEN JUSTIN MET ELVA

While their relationship just became official, the pair had been rumoured to be dating since Oct 2017.

According to media reports, Justin met Elva when he travelled from Vancouver to embark on a showbiz career in Taiwan.

He is the youngest of Elva's 'little fresh meat' boyfriends - she dated Singaporean businessman Elroy Cheo and Taiwanese singer-actor Kai Ko, who is 12 years her junior.

Justin, who grew up in Vancouver, admitted that he was unaware of Elva's celebrity status.

He told Apple Daily: "The first time I saw her, she was wearing her sunglasses in the restaurant and I thought she looked cool. Our friends introduced us and we went to a music performance where we hit it off."

When asked what he liked most about Elva, he replied: "Her heart. We are both the same. We are very eager to help others and we won't judge who you are. She is very kind."

