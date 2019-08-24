Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday

It's official: Elva Hsiao has a new beau.

As the Taiwanese singer celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday (Aug 24), she introduced her boyfriend Justin Wong to her fans.

"We have to be together because we're in love," she wrote in a Facebook post, and shared a series of wefies in which the couple struck lovey-dovey poses.

Although she's just made it Facebook official, the pair had been spotted together as early as Oct 2017.

According to media reports, Justin met Elva when he travelled from Vancouver to embark on a showbiz career in Taiwan.

The 24-year-old is the youngest of Elva's 'little fresh meat' boyfriends - she dated Singaporean Elroy Cheo and Taiwanese singer-actor Kai Ko - who are 12 years her junior.

The confirmation of Elva and Justin's relationship is a piece of good news that her fans welcomed.

Since she posted an Instagram video in a drunken stupor in July, they had been worried about the singer's health.

Besides the usual birthday greetings, Elva's fans also wrote messages of support, saying that they're patiently waiting for her to make a comeback.

"Congrats on your new boyfriend, but don't forget to work on a new album and concert," a fan teased.

Elva went on a hiatus in 2017 due to unidentified health problems.

lamminlee@asiaone.com