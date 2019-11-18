Elva Hsiao thanks fans for their support as she announces new album

Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao will be releasing her first album in six years as she celebrates her 20th year in show business this year.

The 40-year-old singer, who has not been seen in public for almost two years but has posted updates on social media, said on Friday (Nov 15) that her new album will be titled Naked Truth.

She wrote, "Let's Celebrate Our Anniversary. On the road of life, it's not where you go but who you're with that makes the difference."

Hsiao, who is currently in the United States, told Taiwan's Apple Daily that the master recording of her 10 songs in the new album has been completed.

She said that Naked Truth, scheduled to be released in mid-2020, could be her last album. However, she stressed that she is not retiring from singing but may release only singles in future.

The singer famous for songs such as Cappuccino (1999) and Theme Song Of Love (2002) released her previous album, Shut Up And Kiss Me, in 2014.