Elvin Ng undergoes emergency eye surgery after observing 'dark circular shadow' in vision

Elvin Ng underwent emergency retinal detachment surgery on Feb 23 after observing a shadow in his vision.

The 45-year-old shared his experience in an Instagram post yesterday (Feb 24): "It was very urgent and a major operation which had to be done as soon as possible before fluid accumulation in the eye reached the centre of the eye, which could then cause permanent blindness."

According to SingHealth's website, the condition occurs when the retina, which is the innermost layer at the back of the eye that detects light and form visual images, separates from the outer layers of the eye, causing symptoms such as floaters and flashes in the eye as well as shadows blocking vision.

Elvin shared his symptoms: "I realised there was a dark circular shadow at the bottom corner of my right eye between 3am and 6am and when I moved my eye around, the shadow didn't move."

After getting an eye check-up at noon and receiving his diagnosis, his operation was scheduled for that same evening. The delay was only because he had eaten some bak kwa (barbeque jerky) on the way to the clinic and had to fast for six hours before the procedure.

"By the evening, the shadow had covered nearly half my eye and was near the centre. Timing was crucial and everything happened in a whirlwind," Elvin recounted.

He shared that his operation was successful and thanked the doctor and surgeon for their meticulousness and his fans for their care and concern.

Elvin ended his post with: "I'm doing fine and on the road to recovery."

[[nid:730369]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.