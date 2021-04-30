Elvin Ng reveals what happened in the 'bullying' incident between him and Angel Lim

Just when we thought the alleged bullying incident between Mediacorp hunk Elvin Ng and young actress Angel Lim was settled and dust in the wind, we now find it blowing right back to our face.

If you haven't been keeping up with the brouhaha, here's a brief recap.

In a media report on April 12, Dasmond Koh — who owns talent agency NoonTalk Media that manages 23-year-old Angel — said Elvin's words and actions during a shoot affected her emotions and left a bad impression. Elvin and Angel played a couple in the 2019 drama Heart to Heart.

On April 14, Dasmond, 49, said in a radio programme that Elvin and NoonTalk had talked through their issue and everything is well. However, he won't explain any more about the incident as Elvin "didn't really want to chat about it".

And now, in the latest episode of the Mediacorp online show #justswipelah that was uploaded to YouTube yesterday (April 29), Elvin appeared bewildered that he was painted as someone who was trying to hide something.

The 40-year-old recalled: "My manager asked me if I wanted to have a three-way call, but I declined because I'm a gentleman and I'm capable of having a proper conversation with Dasmond. And if there were any misunderstandings, I could clear them up with him right there and then.

"After the conversation, everything seemed okay. But afterwards, the other party told the media that I didn't want to talk more about the incident. It again hinted that I was trying to hide something. I actually don't have anything to hide."

Elvin explained, following Dasmond's very first comment, he remembered one incident that could be the cause.

"Angel and I were doing a romantic scene and we were going to film my expressions first. She was supposed to be reacting to my acting off-camera. And after that, we would film her expressions," Elvin said.

"And at that point, I lost my temper a bit and told her she couldn't do that because she has to be professional. [I told her] 'You can't do one thing when the camera is filming me, and then do something else when the camera is on you.'"

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/ Mediacorp Entertainment

He added he was angry at that time and admitted: "We all make mistakes".

"Between the three of us, everyone could have done better. Perhaps I was too rash at that time. And the other party's attitude was such. If you choose to do something like that, it might not be the most sensible choice."

Elvin also said: "When it comes to work, it would be easier to resolve misunderstandings if we meet face-to-face to talk about it."

ALSO READ: Dasmond Koh admits he deliberately 'humiliates' his artistes in front of others and his reason makes sense

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com