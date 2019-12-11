Emilia Clarke flattered by fans' negative reaction to Game of Thrones ending

Emilia Clarke was actually "flattered" by some fans' negative reaction to the ending of Game of Thrones.

The 33-year-old actress played Daenerys Targaryen from Season One in the HBO fantasy series until the series finale this year and although 1.7 million viewers signed a petition demanding a rewrite of the finale, Emilia thinks those moans shows the passion fans have for the programme.

In an interview on UK TV show, This Morning, Emilia said: "On every level, it's just profoundly flattering that people genuinely cared that much and that they were with us for that long. I don't read too much online because it's not good for my brain but people are largely being very kind about Daenerys and it is lovely."

Emilia also believes that it is impossible to write an ending that satisfies everybody, especially with a show as popular as Game of Thrones - which is based on George R. R. Martin'sA Song of Ice and Fire book series.

She said: "I don't think there's an ending that will please everyone, no matter how many times you do it or how many people sign petitions, but it's flattering."

Emilia also told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that it feels "weird" that Game of Thrones has come to an end as it was almost a decade of her life.