Emilia Perez leads Oscar nominations with record-breaking 14

Emilia Perez leads the nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards with a record-breaking 14.

Jacques Audiard's musical thriller is up for the coveted Best Picture accolade — for which it will contest with Anora, Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked — as well as Best Director for the filmmaker, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Karla Sofía Gascón, Supporting Actress nod for Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

It is also nominated for sound, make-up and hairstyling, film editing, cinematography, original score, and received two spots on the Best Original Song shortlist, for El Mal and Mi Camino.

The Brutalist and Wicked follow with 10 places on the shortlist, with nods for the first including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Adrien Brody, Supporting Actor and Actress nods for Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones, and Best Director for Brady Corbet.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role respectively, with a number of other nods in technical categories.

While Adrien will be looking to secure his second Best Actor award, he faces competition from Timothee Chalamet A Complete Unknown'), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), while the Best Actress sees Karlaand Cynthia joined on the shortlist by Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here).

Joining Zoe, Ariana and Felicity in being nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award are Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), while Best Actor in a Supporting Role will go to either Guy, Yura Borisov (Anora), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice).

As well as Jacques and Brady, Sean Baker (Anora), James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) are in the running for Best Director.

The nominations were announced live on Thursday (Jan 23) by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, six days later than planned due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars ceremony from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 2.

Full list of nominations for the 97th Academy Awards:

Best Picture:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Best Actor:

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting role:

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Perez

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Best Director:

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Best Original Screenplay:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sin

Best Cinematography:

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Original Score:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song:

El Mal - Emilia Perez

The Journey - The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird - Sing Sing

Mi Camino - Emilia Perez

Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Film Editing:

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best Production Design:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Sound:

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects:

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best International Feature Film:

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Perez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Animated Feature:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace + Gromit: Vengeance Most Foul

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short:

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short:

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Feature Film:

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short:

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

