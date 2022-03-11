Emilio Delgado, who played Luis in Sesame Street, dies aged 81

Sesame Street star Emilio Delgado has died aged 81.

The actor who brought the beloved character Luis to life for more than five decades died from blood cancer.

A spokesperson from the Sesame Workshop told the New York Post in a statement: "A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humour invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations."

They praised him for being "at the forefront of representation" for Mexican-Americans.

They continued: "At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.

"We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world."

According to his widow Carla — who spoke to TMZ — Emilio had been living with the disease for a few years and died with his family by his side.

Emilio took on the role of Luis — the owner of the local Fix-It Shop — in the PBS children's show in 1971 and remained there until 2016.

In 2020, he enthused about the role and his pride in showing "Latinos in a good light."

Emilio — who was born and raised in California — said: "I'd been trying all my professional life to be somewhere I can change that, whether I was talking about it or trying to get into a project that showed Latinos in a good light.

"That's why Sesame Street was such a good thing. For the first time on television, they showed Latinos as real human beings.

"We weren't dope addicts. We weren't maids or prostitutes, which were the way we were being shown in television and film.

"Here, on Sesame Street, there are different people who speak different languages and eat interesting foods, and they are all Americans."

He leaves behind two adult children Aram and Lauren.

