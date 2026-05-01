Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci honoured by acting royalty at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci were honoured by acting royalty at their joint Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 co-stars - who are also in-laws as Stanley is married to the Emily's sister Felicity Blunt - both received plaques on the famed Los Angeles sidewalk on Thursday (April 30). Actors including Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, Dwayne Johnson and Robert Downey Jr attended the ceremony in support.

Matt, who worked with Emily Blunt on 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer - gave a speech praising the pair, saying: "I just can't think of two people more deserving to be added to this cultural landmark, to be giving young artists hope.

"You guys have just been doing consistently stellar work for decades, and it is such a joy to watch you guys. But beyond that, you're two of my favourite humans that I've ever met on this planet.

"You've been able to navigate and thrive in an incredibly difficult business with such grace, and you've been able to navigate personally and thrive so beautifully in a very, very tricky world. We love you so much."

Dwayne - who appeared alongside Emily in Jungle Cruise and The Smashing Machine - also gave a speech and said: "Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment.

"I feel like when you're grateful about every moment, that then leads to the thing I think we all look for, which is joy and peace of mind.

"And those are all the things I think that make up Emily and so much more."

Robert, another Oppenheimer actor, also took to the podium and he was full of praise for Stanley as well Emily and her husband John Krasinski.

Robert said: "Tucci, by the way, congrats to you. Now, let me lay into your girl. Emily is an outright blunt object. She is the girlfriend you never had in high school.

"She's the scene partner you will never forget, and she's the wife you can't resent Krasinski for landing because he's equally dynamic and this guy's impossible not to love. And I honestly think that this self-protective feature of their matrimony couldn't have been planned, but it just works a treat and preserves itself."

Robert went on to add: "She's a blunt instrument of calm, professional hilarity. We survived [Christopher] Nolan together. Sophisticated empathy, deep understanding, essentially, she's a blunt force."

After the tributes, Emily spoke to the crowd, saying: "It's very difficult to sum up how meaningful this is to me and the juggernaut that showed up to speak about me has just blown my hair back.

"You guys and the great loves of my life, who are all here have made life such a deep privilege. And this world and this playground that we get to experience such a great privilege, and I'm so honoured to share it with the Tucc [Tucci] behind me."

Meryl - who worked with Emily and Stanley on two The Devil Wears Prada films - also gave a speech at the event and she was full of praise for Stanley - calling him a "a national treasure" - and the actor was thrilled by her praise.

He told the audience: "I never thought that I would be, first of all, work with her [Streep], but to be here today and have her say those things about me is probably the greatest honour I've ever had."

He added: "At any rate, it has been an honour and absolutely exhausting to be a part of Hollywood for 45 years. But I wouldn't have traded it for the world."

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