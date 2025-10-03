Emily Blunt's children largely unimpressed by her Hollywood career

Emily Blunt's children are largely unimpressed by her Hollywood career.

The 42-year-old actress, whose latest film is the The Smashing Machine, joked one of her daughters even recoiled at seeing her in full makeup after a magazine photoshoot during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which she discussed how her daughters Hazel, 11, and Violet, nine, view her life in the spotlight.

Both girls were backstage for the recording, cheering their mother on before she stepped out to join host Jimmy Kimmel, 57.

Emily said: "They were literally like that before I went on," holding her hands up in the shape of a heart. She added: "And then I kind of pretended to puke. Then I was on."

Jimmy — who has children Jane, 11, and Billy, eight, with his wife Molly McNearney, as well as adult children Katie, 34, and Kevin, 32 — said his kids were also in the studio audience.

He asked Emily: "Do you think your kids realise how much more fun it is when you bring them to your work than when we went to our parents' work?"

The actress replied she hoped they would appreciate it one day, noting her father had been a criminal defence lawyer.

She said: "I used to go and watch him at work, which was pretty amazing."

Jimmy pressed: "But you didn't get like Cheez-Its. There was no snack table, right? None of that?'"

Emily laughed, confirming her daughters' experience on film sets was a little more glamorous than hers had been.

She went on to share how little impact her accomplishments had on her children.

Emily said: "I don't know if they're meant to be impressed.

"I did a photoshoot the other day for the cover of a magazine. I was pretty stoked about it. I'd spent the whole day with people saying, 'Oh my god. So fierce. You look so good. You just look so gorgeous, Emily'. "And I walked into my apartment still with my photoshoot makeup on, and my oldest daughter, Hazel, went, 'Ew'.

"And my little one, Violet, was like, 'I think you look nice, mama'.

"So I, you know, I've turned one of them."

Jimmy joked parents "always get one nice one" before admitting his own children were similarly unimpressed.

He added: "They're not impressed by anything… and they shouldn't be, obviously."

Emily replied: "I think it's healthy, right?"

Jimmy agreed, though added: "I find it a little bit annoying sometimes."

Asked whether her daughters' friends ever reacted to her fame, Emily explained it was usually their parents who took more notice.

She said: "Sometimes the parents try to sort of recruit them, and they're like, 'That's Mary Poppins'.

"And I'm there in my sweatpants, and the kids are like, 'It's not. It's really not. Or I hope it's not'."

Emily has Hazel and Violet with her husband, actor and director John Krasinski.

