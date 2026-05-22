Emily in Paris to conclude after sixth season

Emily in Paris will come to an end after its sixth season.

Netflix announced on Thursday (May 21) that the hit show — which stars Lily Collins in the title role — will conclude following the upcoming sixth season that is currently being filmed in Greece.

The series features Lily as Emily Cooper, a Chicago marketing executive who lands the job of a lifetime in Paris and sets off on a life-changing journey across Europe.

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star said in a statement: "Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime.

"As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can't wait to share this last chapter with you.

"Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!"

Lily revealed that cast and crew are "pouring our hearts" into making a memorable finale to the series.

The 37-year-old actress — the daughter of musician Phil Collins — said in a video message to fans: "Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime.

"Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet."

Lily previously described how she sees parallels between her Emily in Paris alter ego and her real-life self.

She told Marie Claire magazine: "I'm a constant optimist, I'm a go-getter. I'm super enthusiastic about my work and about my friendships. I'm solution-driven, I'm very much that kind of optimistic, inspirational attitude that Emily Cooper has.

"I think I learned quicker than Emily about asking for help from people, that it's okay to ask for help. It's a strength, not a weakness. It's okay not to be liked by everyone. I had that knowledge and experience prior to Emily, so it was interesting to see her learn that."

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