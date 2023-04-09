Emily Ratajkowski told her unborn son she was "scared" about his arrival.

The model, 31, who had her boy Sylvester, two, with her estranged former husband Sebastian Bear McClard, said she had an emotional chat with her child toward the end of her pregnancy as she was becoming increasingly eager to go into labour.

She told the LA Times she said she told Sylvester - who she calls 'Sly' while sitting on her sofa one night with her hands on her baby bump: "'I'm so scared, and I know you're so scared. But we're going to do this together, and I promise to keep you safe. Let's do it. I want to meet you.'"

A few hours later, Emily started to give birth, and she says the experience gave her faith in her ability to control things.

She added: "It feels beautiful, like I've awoken. It's kind of like the archetype of Pygmalion, the classic story of the mannequin or statue coming alive.

"There's something that's been created in a man's perfect image, and then it takes on its own life."

Emily also told the LA that despite her huge list of achievements and estimated $10 million fortune she fears losing her child in a possible custody battle if she becomes "outspoken" about the details of her split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She filed for divorce from Sebastian - who has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct - in September 2022.

She added about why she doesn't want to go into detail about the "horrifying" year she's had: "I'm scared. I'm learning that outspoken women don't often get their children."

Sexual misconduct allegations against Sebastian Bear-McClard were made public on March 29, with statements obtained by Variety showing three women accused the filmmaker of non-consensual sex and grooming, some of which allegedly occurred while he was married to Emily.

Variety said the film producer did not comment on the allegations at the time of its report on the accusations.

It added in its report on the allegations against Sebastian Emily is fighting for sole custody of their son and is being represented by powerhouse attorneys Brett Ward and Jackie Combs, whose firm Blank Rome previously handled Tom Cruise in his divorce from Katie Holmes as well