Eminem fights to stop 2 reality stars trademarking their podcast name Reasonably Shady

Eminem is fighting to stop two reality stars trademarking their Reasonably Shady podcast name.

The 50-year-old rapper, also known as Slim Shady, has filed an "opposition" against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's bid to own the title and believes it will damage his brand if their application is approved.

Documents obtained by Page Six that were filed on Feb 14 and revealed on Monday (Feb 20) show Eminem – born Marshall Mathers – said Reasonably Shady could "cause confusion in the minds of consumers" as they have known him as Slim Shady and Shady since the late 1990s.

He has exclusively used both stage names for entertainment services since 1998 and owns the trademark for Shady to use on his merchandise.

The Real Housewives of Potomac regulars Gizelle, 52, and 43-year-old Robyn – whose podcast has tackled romance, parenthood, fashion and news – had filed to trademark their podcast's name with the intention of also selling merchandise from water bottles and lip gloss to clothes and socks.

Last week, they celebrated the show getting five million downloads in less than two years, with Robyn posting on Instagram on Feb 15 about the landmark: "So excited! Less than two years and our little @reasonablyshady podcast has over five million downloads."

"Thank you so much for listening! Thank you for the love and support! We totally appreciate being a part of the @blackeffect family. Thank you @iheartradio."

Even though the reality stars have not yet officially responded to Eminem's opposition, they must respond to the rapper's request by March 26.

Eminem is currently working on a TV series with fellow rapper 50 Cent, 47, based on his 2002 semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile.

50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – told Big Boy TV about the project:

"I'm gonna bring 8 Mile to television. It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100.

"I think it should be there for [Eminem's] legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."

