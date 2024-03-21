Eminem to release a new album this year: Dr Dre

Eminem is to release a new album this year, Dr. Dre has confirmed.

The 59-year-old music producer has revealed the 51-year-old rapper is to drop his first studio album for four years — a follow up to 2020's Music to be Murdered By — and Dre admitted he has some songs on the record.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said: "Let me explain something to you right now.

"Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year and I actually talked to him and he said it was OK for me to make that announcement right here on this show.

"I've got songs on it and it's fire. I'm actually going to hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow.

"He holds his music close to his chest, so I haven't heard everything.., but I'm gonna hear it, and he's putting out an album this year."

In January, Eminem teased he was working on new music.

Speaking on SiriusXM radio station Shade 45, he said of his own music plans: "I'm working on a little something."

But the Lose Yourself hitmaker insisted he isn't making a joint album with 50 Cent.

Addressing the speculation about him teaming up with the Candy Shop rapper, he said: "I don't know where that's come from, but it's crazy.

"I'm trying to get him to make a new album so bad.

"We need another 50 [Cent] album, like, really bad. 50's on a roll right now. He's been on a roll since the tour.

"I told him whatever the [redacted] he needs from me, I'm here. That [redacted] be crazy, though — an album with me and him."

The pair — who have collaborated on several songs together over the years — are, however, known to be working together on a TV adaptation of Eminem's movie 8 Mile.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake reunites with *NSync for 1st performance in over a decade