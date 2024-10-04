Eminem set to become grandfather for first time

Eminem is set to become a grandfather for the first time.

The 51-year-old released the music video for his song Temporary on Oct 3 and towards the end of the clip, his daughter Hailie, 28 — whose mother is Kim Scott — presented her father with a scrunched-up football T-shirt that had the word Grandpa scrawled on the back.

Immediately after that, home video footage shows a photo of a baby scan that was hidden within the football shirt, and the rap legend looks shocked to receive the news.

Eminem — whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III — is also adoptive father to Alaina, 31, and Stevie, 22.

Just recently, Hailie — who tied the knot with Evan McClintock in in May 2024 — listened to her dad's self-penned track Mockingbird, which deals with break-ins, drug addictions and custody disputes, and admitted that growing up her parents managed to keep her away from "bad things" in life.

Speaking on her Just a Little Shady podcast, she explained: "The older I get, the less I can listen to any of the songs. I will say, like, watching back the video and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realise how bad things were.

"Now as an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get so emotional just thinking that could have happened. Obviously, that’s the point of the song but I will say, if you’ve ever lost an addict or a loved one, I feel for you and that’s how I feel about it."

ALSO READ: Eminem drops hint that he will release new music as early as this month