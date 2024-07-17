Emma Roberts announces engagement to Cody John

Emma Roberts is engaged to Cody John.

The 33-year-old actress — who already has three-year-old son Rhodes with former partner Garrett Hedlund — went public with her relationship with Cody August 2022 and took to social media on Tuesday (July 16) to reveal that they are now set to tie the knot.

Alongside a snap of herself and Cody where she proudly flashes her engagement ring, she wrote on Instagram: "Putting this here before my mum tells everyone."

Several celebrities were quick to send their congratulatory messages, with former Glee star Lea Michele noting that she is "already planning the bachelorette" party, while Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan wrote: "Congrats!"

Emma is normally very guarded about her personal life and the caption of her announcement post was a joke that referenced a time her mother Kelly shared a picture of her son's face on Instagram without her permission.

Emma reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "When your mum posts your son's face without asking but you love them both so whatever."

Kelly joked about the incident on her own page, writing: "The battle continues!! I love you Q!! Touche."

When Emma was pregnant, she was trying to keep the news "low-key" but ended up joking that signing her mother up to social media was the "worst thing" she ever did because the news of her pregnancy eventually leaked out via Kelly.

She said: "I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination.

"You have to understand about my mum, she doesn't own a computer and she had a flip phone until about three years ago. For Mother's Day, I got her an iPhone, because I was like, 'Now we can FaceTime and iMessage.' It was such a lovefest, and it was the worst thing I ever did."

Emma — who started off as a child actress on Nickelodeon with her leading role in Unfabulous but these days is more known for her roles on American Horror Story — first revealed her relationship with a photo of herself and Cody holding hands.

At the time, an insider noted that they were "taking things slow" but that she was "moving on" from her breakup with Garrett.

A source said: "She is moving on from her split with Garrett and is in a good place. She is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this. It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different. She's focused on being a great mum and living a healthy lifestyle."

