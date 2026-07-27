Emma Roberts marries Cody John

Emma Roberts is married.

The 35-year-old actress and 29-year-old actor Cody John said "I do" during an outdoor wedding ceremony, surrounded by white flowers, in Idaho on Saturday (July 25), according to pictures posted on Instagram by DeuxMoi.

Emma wore a custom soft white floor-length gown, which she paired with a long, sheer cathedral-length veil, while Cody opted for a dark brown suit, a light blue shirt, and a matching brown bow tie. He paired his look with black shoes.

The American Horror Story star and her spouse held hands as an officiant stood before them.

DeuxMoi also shared pictures of Emma chatting with friends while carrying a cream-and-white tote bag with "hitched" emblazoned on the front during the rehearsal dinner on Friday night.

A shot of Emma's 58-year-old aunt, Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts, and her 57-year-old husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder arriving in Idaho for the wedding was also included in the photo carousel.

In July 2024, the We're the Millers alum — whose 70-year-old dad actor Eric Roberts, and mom is actress Kelly Cunningham — announced her engagement to Cody with a sweet Instagram post.

Emma posted a shot of herself and Cody proudly flashing her diamond engagement ring, with the caption: "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone (sic)."

In August 2022, the couple - who, according to E! News, met through mutual pals - went Instagram official.

Cody posted a picture of him and the Scream Queens cast member kissing, with the caption: "Sweet sweet (sic)."

And four months later, Emma took to Instagram and first revealed her relationship with a photo of herself and Cody holding hands.

The Wild Child entertainer's caption read: "#2022 I loved you. Happy new year hotties! (sic)"

Before Emma and Cody met, she was in a relationship with 41-year-old actor Garrett Hedlund.

They first started dating in March 2019, and welcomed their son, Rhodes, in December 2020.

However, they split in January 2022 after a difficult few months in their relationship.

Emma was previously engaged to 39-year-old actor Evan Peters, her on/off partner from 2012 until 2019, while Garrett was briefly engaged to 44-year-old actress Kirsten Dunst, with whom he was in a relationship from 2012 until 2016.

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