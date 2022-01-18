Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a 'jerk' for lying about Spider-Man return

Over the past year or so, Andrew Garfield has managed to swiftly avoid and dodge questions about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Whilst lying to journalists and changing subjects of interviews have come naturally to the actor now, he didn't expect to lie to his Gwen Stacy, aka ex-girlfriend and The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone.

In a conversation with Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield revealed that Stone frequently reached out to him about the rumours that he would return as the web-slinger.

This made my brain explode!! Guess who else Andrew Garfield lied to about being in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME? Emma Stone!



"Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" said the 38-year-old actor.

"She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know, and then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.'"

Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and featured appearances from Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

The two appeared on the big screen with Marvel's current Peter Parker, Tom Holland.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.