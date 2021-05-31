Emma Stone couldn't stop thinking about teenage crush Leonardo DiCaprio when she won an Oscar for La La Land

Emma Stone couldn't stop thinking about "love of her life" Leonardo DiCaprio when she won an Oscar.

The 32-year-old star won her first-ever Best Actress Academy Award in 2017 for La La Land, but all that was going through her mind as she went to collect the coveted prize was that her teenage crush, who she had admired in 1997 movie Titanic, was going to present her with the

Gong.

When asked what her memory of winning an Oscar and walking to the stage is, she replied: "Leonardo DiCaprio. That is what was going through my mind.

"Because it was him. I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theatres.

"He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old.

"And I was walking to Leo and I was like, 'This is officially the most surreal moment of my life.' I could not believe it."

The Cruella star joked Leonardo, 46, probably thinks she is "a little weird" because she always makes a point of speaking to him at an event.

She said: "I think he probably thinks I'm like a little weird, cause whenever I see him, I'm kind of like, 'Hey, how's it going?' You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something. He's very sweet though.

"But that was truly… that was what was the craziest experience, the fact that it was him."

Emma admitted she still feels as though her Oscar-winning moment didn't really happen, because it was Leonardo - who will "always" be in her head as his 'Titanic' character Jack Dawson - who handed her the accolade.

Speaking on The Jess Cagle Podcast, she added: "Even more than that, it was the fact that it was someone that I had grown up watching and that I admired so much.

"And like as an actor, I think he's fantastic. And I'd watched him in everything. And then that moment where it's such a surreal moment as an actor anyway, so it just compounded it.

"And I don't know, it still feels like it didn't really occur because it was him there. He's stuck in my head as Jack Dawson, he just always will be. I can't help it."