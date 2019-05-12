Emma Stone engaged to Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary

Emma Stone with boyfriend Dave McCary at the SAG awards 2019 on January 25th, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
PHOTO: Instagram/emmastone.j
Bang

Emma Stone has got engaged.

The 31-year-old star looks set to marry Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary, who she has been dating for more than two years, after he took to Instagram to share a selfie in which Emma showed off her new ring.

And he simply captioned the image with an emoji of two love hearts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💕

A post shared by @ davemccary on

The couple were first romantically linked in October 2017, and are thought to have met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2016.

Emma recently opened up about wanting to get married and have kids, but admitted she didn't always want to.

She said: "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older.

"I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.'

"And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'"

Emma - who was previously in an on/off relationship with Andrew Garfield - previously admitted she was confident she could balance having a Hollywood career and finding love.

She said: "I don't think it's mutually exclusive, career or love. Meryl Streep seems very in love with her husband. That's a very great family and she's the best there is. So people can find a way to do both, it's just about prioritising…

"There is no happily ever after, there isn't always the kiss at the end and it's not always perfect. That's heartbreaking, but the most heartbreaking things in life are the truest. I do love a bittersweet story and I don't find it sad, necessarily. I find it bittersweet, it's realistic in a way that it doesn't all come true, for anyone, ever.

"It's not exactly how you pictured it like, 'Oh my God. My life's so perfect.' That's why it makes me so crazy to look at social media, when you see people like, 'It's just the best life ever. I couldn't be happier.' You're like, 'Shut up, that is not true.'

"Not everything comes together in the best way ever every day. Happily ever after ... that's not the reality of life, but you can be happy in a different way than maybe you originally hoped or expected. I love that."

