Emma Stone engaged to Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary

Emma Stone has got engaged.

The 31-year-old star looks set to marry Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary, who she has been dating for more than two years, after he took to Instagram to share a selfie in which Emma showed off her new ring.

And he simply captioned the image with an emoji of two love hearts.

The couple were first romantically linked in October 2017, and are thought to have met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2016.

Emma recently opened up about wanting to get married and have kids, but admitted she didn't always want to.

She said: "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older.

"I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.'

"And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'"

Emma - who was previously in an on/off relationship with Andrew Garfield - previously admitted she was confident she could balance having a Hollywood career and finding love.

She said: "I don't think it's mutually exclusive, career or love. Meryl Streep seems very in love with her husband. That's a very great family and she's the best there is. So people can find a way to do both, it's just about prioritising…