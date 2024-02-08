Emma Watson's Audi towed away after blocking driver 'for hours'

Emma Watson had her £30,000 Audi (S$51,000) towed away during a night out at a pub.

The Harry Potter actress, 33, famed for playing Hermione in the wizard film franchise, was seen talking to two truck drivers on Tuesday (Feb 6) night as they hauled away her blue car on a flatbed truck in Stratford upon Avon, west Midlands.

A witness said she had blocked the entrance to a car park, leaving the boss of a pizza restaurant across the street having his car blocked in by her vehicle for nearly four hours.

The Red Hot Mamma pizzeria manager told MailOnline: "Three-and-a-half hours of searching for the driver was the last thing I needed after working a 12-hour shift.

"The car had parked in front of our gate which is a no-parking zone."

Emma was said to have parked it illegally on a quiet street before she nipped into a nearby pub, the Rose and Crown, with her mum Jacqueline.

When the pizza restaurant boss called the cops and they started to tow away her car, the manager said Emma came "flying out of the pub shouting, 'That's my car, that's my car.'"

Emma was photographed wearing a long black trench coat while apparently begging cops and a tow truck employee to leave her car alone.

But it was taken away - leaving the star facing a £192 charge to get her Audi S3 back.

She also faces a £26 charge for every day it waits at the car pound.

A witness told Sun Online: "Emma was pretty upset that her car was being towed away, she came running over shouting, 'Hey, that's my car', and was arguing with the truck driver, but he was having none of it.

"He told her the car was being impounded, signed some paperwork to give her and hauled the car away.

"Emma was with her mum who watched the whole thing in the street."

Warwickshire Police said in a statement: "A report of a blue Audi S3 parked across a driveway and blocking in two cars on High Street near the junction with Sheep Street in Stratford.

"The report was made at 9.42pm and the car was impounded and taken away at 10.21pm.

"No crime was recorded."

