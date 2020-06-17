Emmy Awards to go ahead, host Jimmy Kimmel says still figuring out how

LOS ANGELES - The Primetime Emmy Awards for television, one of the biggest events on the show business calendar, are going ahead in September as planned with Jimmy Kimmel as host, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday.

ABC, part of Walt Disney Co, gave no details for how the September 20 show, which hands out the highest honors in television, would be produced in an era when the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of multiple live events.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement.

The Emmy Awards are usually held live in Los Angeles in front of an audience of A-list stars and preceded by a red carpet. It had been unclear whether the ceremony would go ahead this year because of restrictions on large gatherings and social distancing requirements.

Tuesday’s statement said details of how the show will be produced would be announced soon. Scenarios under consideration include a completely virtual event or a combination of in-person elements, pre-recorded segments and online appearances, according to Hollywood trade publication Variety.

The coronavirus epidemic shut down production of television shows and movies around the world in mid-March and led to the cancellation of film festivals and live concerts.

Los Angeles county health officials last week gave the green light for production of film and television series to resume under strict guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus among cast and crews on crowded sets.

Kimmel is the host of ABA’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! late night talk show and has hosted the Emmy Awards twice in the past.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment said in a statement.

Nominations for the Emmy Awards will be announced on July 28.