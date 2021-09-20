Emmy Awards round-up: The Crown takes home 7 awards

The Crown was the big winner at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home seven awards.

The Netflix regal drama scooped every award it was shortlisted for at Sunday's (Sept 19) ceremony, including the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series award, as well as wins in the acting categories for stars Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson, and Tobias Menzies.

Accepting the Drama Series honour from London, showrunner Peter Morgan admitted they were ready to celebrate in style - but not for long as they would be back to work on Monday.

He said: "Thank you the Television Academy. Thank you Netflix. Thank you Sony. Thanks, this lot.

"Thank you to one or two people not here because we start shooting in a couple of hours... We're going to have a party now! I am lost for words and I'm very, very grateful. Thank you."

Elsewhere, Ted Lasso also had a successful evening, taking the Outstanding Comedy Series award, as well as Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis and the Supporting Actor and Actress prizes for Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham. The Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award went to The Queen's Gambit.

Emotional Kate Winslet scooped Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work on Mare of Easttown.

She said of the show: "It was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic."

The British star had been the subject of tributes from her co-stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson when they took the Supporting Actor and Actress honours.

Evan had thanked "Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet", while Julianne said: "Kate Winslet. Man, you're good at acting. But it turns out you're good at caring for a whole production.

You led all of us every step of the way with such care and intelligence and love. If you hadn't called and asked me to join you in Philly, I'd probably have read the first two episodes and thought, 'Nah, the priest did it' and stayed home so I owe this to you."

John Oliver won the Variety Talk Series award for Last Week Tonight for the sixth year in a row, while RuPaul became the most Emmy-awarded Black person in history after scooping his 11th trophy for RuPaul's Drag Race in the Competition Programme category.

This year's Primetime Emmy Awards were hosted by Cedric the Entertainer from LA Live in Los Angeles.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards winners:

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The Queen's Gambit

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): Hamilton

Variety Special (Live): Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020

Television Movie: Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race

Directing for a Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs (The Crown)

Writing for a Drama Series: Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Directing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Writing for a Comedy Series: Denise Petski (Hacks)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Scott Frank (The Queen's Gambit)

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Governor's Award: Debbie Allen