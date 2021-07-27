Emmy Rossum's baby daughter born with Covid-19 antibodies

Emmy Rossum's baby daughter has been born with Covid-19 antibodies.

The Shameless star decided to get the vaccination against the deadly virus while she was pregnant with her little girl Samantha and is pleased she did because she's been advised that the newborn has some protection against the coronavirus.

Taking to her Instagram account, Emmy uploaded a photograph of her daughter with her back to the camera and wrote: "When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies.

"In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine."

The 34-year-old actress announced that she had given birth to her first child via the social networking site two months ago.

She wrote: "5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world. (sic)"

Emmy's husband Sam Esmail echoed her post on his own Instagram page, to which a fan commented: "My wife did the same! How were you able to test your kiddo for antibodies? Ours is two months old and we'd love to get her tested. (sic)"

Emmy replied: "A simple heel blood draw at the doctor."

The brunette beauty is no stranger to sparking a debate as she famously hit the headlines when she sought to be paid the same as her Shameless co-star William H. Macy.

She said at the time: "It was difficult for me to say, 'This is what I think I deserve.' You do want to be liked…

"It wasn't public for a long time when it was going on. And when it was finally public, it kind of took me aback.

"But as it was happening, I'll tell you the person who supported me the most was William H. Macy. "To have the man counterpart on my show be like, 'Yes, she does deserve this and more' was so validating. And after it became public, it was a quick resolution."