Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno dethrones Adele for number 1 spot on Billboard chart

Disney has a penchant for animated films that resonate strongly with the masses. With Encanto, that much is certain. The soundtrack to the magical animated film about family reached number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The chart ranks the most popular albums for the week in the US, measuring consumption on multiple metrics and converting those into equivalent album units.

This is the first soundtrack to hit number one in over two years, and the last soundtrack to achieve the same feat was Frozen II, also a Disney animated film. Encanto‘s soundtrack, written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco, dethroned English singer-songwriter Adele’s latest album 30, which was in the top spot for six weeks.

Much of the success of the soundtrack is due to the popularity of individual tracks We Don’t Talk About Bruno and Surface Pressure, which both ranked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The catchy reggaeton tunes tell us that while we don’t talk about Bruno, we sure can sing about him. In fact, the song is currently trending at number one for music on YouTube!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.