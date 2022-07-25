Endgame directors The Russo Brothers not returning for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars

It has been a weekend of crazy reveals and announcements at San Diego Comic Con 2022, with Marvel talking more about not just the conclusion of Phase Four, but also the plans for Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The latter includes two huge Avengers films, namely The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, but despite it being the dream projects of Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers will not helm the new films.

Speaking to Deadline after the panel, Marvel Studios head Kevin Fiege was asked if the Russos were returning to the MCU, and his answer was as clear as day.

Kevin Feige reveals the Russo brothers are not directing the next ‘Avengers’ movies #SDCC pic.twitter.com/ivfoQdAlCk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2022

“They are not connected to it,” Feige said. “They have been, I think, very direct about that. We love them, they love us. We want to find something to do together, but it’s not this.”

That might be disappointing news to fans, but it also allows perhaps a different perspective on the adventures of both the Avengers and the villains in the new phases without the Russo brothers’ involvement, with 2025 still a long distance away.

Despite the name, Avengers: Secret Wars may not necessarily follow the events of the 1984 limited series, which saw The Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more teaming up against an alien threat, it was also the first introduction of the symbiote that went on to become Venom.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.