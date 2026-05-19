Energy's Shuwei and wife welcome twin daughters

Energy's Shuwei and his actress wife Orange Hsieh have become parents.

The 45-year-old Taiwanese singer and Orange, 32, announced the good news in a joint Instagram post on May 18.

They wrote: "Welcoming our two beautiful little girls. It has been a few days since they arrived. We spent some time before telling you that mum and daughters are healthy.

"Giving birth to twins is not easy and it has been hard on my wife. Tongtong is the elder sister, while Tangtang is the younger sister. We are your dad and mum, please give us your guidance in the future."

Both of them also received congratulatory messages in the comments section of their post, including from Energy member Milk (Nick Yeh), 5566's former member Rio Peng, singer Arrow Wei, as well as actors Fon Cin, Angus Hsieh and Johnny Yang.

Shuwei and Orange, who tied the knot in December 2023, announced they were expecting in December 2025 in an Instagram post to commemorate their second wedding anniversary.

Orange wrote in the post then: "Thank you for choosing us, it's our good fortune. You have given us immense strength and overflowing happiness. We believe that with you by our side, the future will be even brighter and full of hope."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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