Enhanced security for Taylor Swift concerts after 'gatecrashing' of VIP sections: 'They just refused to budge'

SINGAPORE – Additional security measures have been put in place in the National Stadium for the remaining concerts of American pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore, which end on March 9.

Physical barriers have been implemented throughout all floor sections closest to the stage. The Straits Times (ST) understands that, in addition to lining the aisles, they have been placed every dozen or so rows cutting across the aisles.

These measures follow reports from the opening night concert on March 2 that concertgoers in some of the floor sections were rushing to the front of the stage, to the point where an informal mosh pit was forming.

Many concerts – such as British rock band Coldplay’s recent ones in Singapore in January – use the floor space around the stage as a general admission standing pen.

For the Eras Tour in Singapore, and many other countries such as the United States, the floor has been divided into sections with assigned seating.

These sections were sold at different pricing tiers. The segments closest to the stage – where concertgoers have the best view of Swift – were priced at an eye-watering $1,228++ each, as part of the top-tier VIP1 packages.

Directly behind many of these VIP1 sections were cheaper Category 1 ($348++), Category 2 ($328++) or VIP3 ($628++) sections.

ST understands that many of the “gatecrashers” were concertgoers from these other sections in search of a better view of the stage due to the lack of elevation on the floor.

Despite the assigned seating for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore, gatecrashers filled the aisles and rushed to the front of the stage during opening night. PHOTO: Jacqueline Ngor

[[nid:673503]]

A 23-year-old social media manager, who wanted to be known only as Ms Alina, was seated in VIP1 section PD2, facing the diamond portion of the Eras Tour stage where Swift spends much of her time during the concert.

The fan told ST: “People from other sections kept coming to our section. Not only that, the security guards didn’t really know what to do and, as a result, people were overcrowding our section. They were shoving us. It was hard to breathe at some points.”

She added: “At one point, a group of girls stood right behind me, squeezing in and screaming into my ear. During my favourite song, Tolerate It, one girl even put her hands on my shoulders and asked me to move ‘because she couldn’t see’.”

The situation persisted throughout the 3½-hour concert. Ms Alina said: “I’m just so aghast. It was meant to be a treat for me... I’m just disheartened my money was wasted like this.”

Ms Calista Wong, a 23-year-old student, shared a similar experience, albeit on the other side of the stage. She was seated in VIP1 section PD3, which is directly opposite PD2 and also facing the diamond stage.

“I got into verbal arguments with people in the walkways, who were pushing me, touching me and otherwise invading my personal space,” said Ms Wong, who was seated in the first row, in the seat by the left aisle.

She added the situation got so severe that Swift’s own security team intervened. “I was wondering if Taylor noticed because the entire security crew came over, including her head of security, whom I recognised from photos.”

Ms Wong said the situation improved after the concert’s Evermore “era”, around one hour into the concert. “But I do know it took longer to resolve for the rows behind me. It really took some time to push everyone back... They just refused to budge.”

Ms Jacqueline Ngor, 18, was also seated next to the aisle, at PF5, which faces the T-shaped end of the stage. She recalled that the overcrowding began during the opening act, American singer Sabrina Carpenter, and became more noticeable when Swift appeared.

“As the show progressed and the situation wasn’t resolved, it did get upsetting... There was no enforcement or even partitions to restrict who gets access to these sections closest to the stage,” said Ms Ngor, a student.

She added that crowding in the aisles worsened during the hotly anticipated acoustic set towards the end of the show, when Swift performs two surprise songs.

The Eras Tour set-up includes a main stage (A), a diamond stage (B) and a T-shaped end-stage (C). GRAPHIC: The Straits Times

In a statement, Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM), which manages the National Stadium and other parts of the Singapore Sports Hub, said additional resources and barriers were implemented for the March 3 show and that no further reports of similar situations had arisen since.

“We are aware of an incident involving enthusiastic patrons who rushed from their seats to be closer to the stage during (the March 2 concert). When this was observed, our ushers and security teams sought the assistance of patrons to return to their seats,” said a KASM spokesman.

“We seek patrons’ cooperation to stay in their designated sections and seats, and to practise good concert etiquette. We are committed to ensure the experience is a safe and enjoyable one for everyone.”

Ms Alina said she was relieved to hear that action had been taken to prevent such a situation from recurring. Nevertheless, she added: “I just wish it had been that way from my night. I’m still really devastated about my experience.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.