Enhypen's VR concert: How does it compare to their real-life shows?

My colleague Rachel and I spent an hour last night being charmed by stunning men and serenaded by sweet vocals, all thanks to the power of virtual reality (VR).

So if you're looking for a concert-like experience or just a curious VR-concertgoer, then this may be what you need.

We attended K-pop boy band Enhypen's VR Concert: Immersion yesterday (Oct 8) at Golden Village (GV) Bugis+ and with this being my first, I was fascinated by the smooth visuals and crisp sounds.

Enhypen debuted in November 2020 and were formed through the K-pop survival show I-land, consisting of seven members — Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-Ki.

Before heading in, remember to collect your benefits. The first 350 viewers will receive a limited-edition poster and either an official ticket (Oct 9 to 15) or photocard holder (Oct 16 to 22). All ticket-holders will get a random photocard.

Each seat comes with a VR headset and do note that wearing glasses while using the headsets is not allowed and contact lenses are recommended for the best experience.

After putting it on, our hands virtualised in front of us as the Enhypen lightstick appeared in our right hand — so if you don't have an official lightstick or forget to bring your own, fret not!

With a setlist of eight songs and one-hour runtime, they kicked off the concert with their songs No Doubt and Daydream.

Dressed in corporate wear in an office setting, the boys sent sheets of paper and our hearts flying as they lit up the mundane space with their performance.

After a brief talking segment, they performed XO (Only If You Say Yes) and Sweet Venom, set on the rooftop of an abandoned factory. The members were dressed in sleek, all-black outfits, accessorising with silver necklaces and chains.

They then performed Bite Me at the same rooftop with a different setup. Surrounded by burning candles, they wore white suits stained with red, in line with the song's vampire theme.

Taking it down a notch, the group performed Highway 1009 and Paranormal dressed in white shirts and blue jeans.

Afterwards, seven virtual photocards materialised in front of us and we had to choose a specific member. Depending on who you select, the chosen member would appear in front of you with a handwritten message.

Ending off the concert with Go Big or Go Home, set against the backdrop of a skate park with their song titles graffitied on the walls, the members bid their Engenes (fandom name) goodbye and left the screen one by one, marking the end of the show.

Enhypen's VR concert: Immersion comes after the group's Walk the Line world tour which took place on Oct 3, 4 and 5 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

So, if you're a fan suffering from post-concert depression, this is the closest thing to seeing them again.

Overall, the concert truly lived up to its claims of being an immersive experience. You don't have to spend a few hundred dollars for a VIP ticket to get this close to the members.

Even though I'm not an Engene, the sheer proximity was enough to leave me flustered. At times, we even had to turn our heads to get a view of all the members — that's how close they were.

As K-pop stans, we felt that the most striking difference between the VR concert and a live one was the overall atmosphere and experience.

Compared to a concert venue where the sound tends to echo, the VR concert audio was very crisp which made it feel like we were watching a performance video.

While it was pleasing to the ears, it did make the experience feel a little less tangible.

With the VR concert, you won't be walking away from the theatre with tons of video clips of them. But on the other hand, you can fully immerse yourself in the moment and enjoy the performances without someone's hand or glaring handphone screen blocking your view.

During our screening, there were Engenes who recited fan-chants during the performances so chances are, you will get close to the same exciting vibes as the real thing.

Enhypen VR Concert: Immersion is screening from Oct 9 to 22 exclusively at GV Bugis+, with tickets priced at $38 for members and $40 for the public. GV is also offering a special price, in celebration of Heeseung's birthday, of $36 only on Oct 15.

