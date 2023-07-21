Eric Chou, Anita Yuen, Julian Cheung: Quan Yi Fong returns with Taiwan and Hong Kong stars in upcoming season of Hear U Out

Local host Quan Yi Fong has an uncanny ability to bring out the juiciest gossip and heartwarming life stories of celebrities by speaking candidly with them in the Mediacorp variety show Hear U Out.

This time, she is taking it overseas to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In the latest season of Hear U Out, which is in its fourth run, Yi Fong will be meeting and speaking to regional celebrities that viewers will be familiar with, such as Cantopop group Grasshopper, Hong Kong celeb couple Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen, actor Him Law and entertainer-turned-TVB chief creative officer Wong Cho Lam.

From Taiwan, there will be singer-songwriter Eric Chou, host Bowie Tsang and actress-producer Ruby Lin.

As always, viewers can look forward to hearing more about the celebrities' career journey and interesting stories from the entertainment industry.

You can watch the past three seasons of Hear U Out on meWATCH and catch the latest season on demand for free on meWATCH from Sep 7 onwards.

