Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song

What's more romantic than being serenaded? Having a love song written about you.

It's no wonder that Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou melted local fans' hearts with a special original song that was the cherry on top of a night of soulful ballads.

Eric, known for his melancholic tunes such as The Distance of Love, had fans swooning when he took the stage for the Singapore leg of his How Have You Been 2019 Asia Tour last night (Dec 14) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Organisers Unusual Entertainment had added a second night to the tour after overwhelming demand for tickets — a testament to the 24-year-old’s popularity here.

And it’s safe to say that the love is mutual.

The Mandopop singer, who started off the night with high-octane dance numbers Let It Go and Music Shutter, went back to basics midway through the show when he indulged an audience member's request to “sing a song for Singapore”.

“Do you guys want to hear it? Give me 30 seconds,” Eric said before spontaneously banging out a tune on the piano that showed off his affection for local fans:

Sing a song for Singapore

How are you guys tonight?

Are you having fun?

How are you guys tonight?

I love you all

This is what I live for

Besides the fans here, Eric revealed that Singaporean food also has a special place in his heart.

His favourite local dishes? Chicken rice and bak kut teh.

“Lean chicken, you know. Paired with the cucumber,” he raved. “And the soup is really nice too.”

He also told concertgoers that he had taken a taxi to a local bak kut teh joint on Friday just to satisfy his craving for the pork rib broth.

“I just sat there alone drinking soup,” he laughed.

The admission prompted some cheeky fans to scream: “Let us bring you there!”

PHOTO: AsiaOne

While there hasn’t been any word yet about Eric’s plans for his next tour — or if he'll be back in Singapore — he did drop some hints about having “more concerts next year” and told fans to “keep a lookout”.

But one thing is for certain: fans won’t have to wait long for new music.

Eric, who released his debut album My Way To Love in 2014, gave fans a little sample of his upcoming album when he performed an unreleased song.

Saving the best for the last, Eric then wrapped up a spectacular show full of romantic jams with one of his biggest hits, How Have You Been.

As he waved his goodbyes and disappeared beneath the stage, the audience sang along at the top of their lungs, turning the packed stadium into a mega karaoke session.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com