Eric Tsang, 70, undergoes surgery; daughter Bowie Tsang updates on condition

Taiwanese and Hong Kong media reported TVB general manager and veteran actor Eric Tsang underwent surgery to remove an aneurysm and complete stent placement in a Taipei hospital last Friday (August 18).

Eric's daughter, Taiwanese host Bowie Tsang, revealed through her manager that the surgery was successful and the 70-year-old is currently recovering.

Hong Kong media also wrote that when they spoke to him on Saturday, he had a loud and clear voice and looked spirited.

Eric shared with them that he visits Taiwan annually for health check-ups, and discovered an aneurysm in his latest one, and following the doctor's advice, decided to install a stent.

He told them: "Everything went well. I want to thank everybody for their concern. I will return to work soon, don't worry, thank you again."

Bowie previously shared about Eric's health.

When asked by Taiwanese media last year, Bowie, 50, expressed that her father did not have serious health concerns and even joked light-heartedly: "If he sits in a wheelchair, it must be because he is drunk; he has been drunk since 30 years old."

Bowie also shared that Eric has gout. When it first acted up, they were filming together in Europe and Eric had to sit down the entire time.

She added that after Eric's friends heard about his condition, they don't ask him out to drink anymore, and he also restrains himself.

"Gout is a gift from heaven. He never listened to me when I told him to stop. I will thank the gods for giving him this present," Bowie concluded.

Bowie is one of the two daughters born to Eric and Taiwanese actress Wang Mei-wah when they were married from 1972 to 1975. Eric married his second wife Rebecca Chu in 1989, and she died of cancer in 2020. They have two sons, Derek and Mark.

