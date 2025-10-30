Eric Tsang, Wong Cho Lam, Chin Ka Lok, Jacky Wu, Mark Lee to host game show at Sentosa in November

Missed Waterbomb Singapore 2025? Don't worry, Resorts World Sentosa has a different kind of water festival in store (and for two days too).

Hong Kong's beloved comedy trio Eric Tsang, Wong Cho Lam and Chin Ka Lok will be attending Sentosa's Wow Super! game show. The entertainers will be joined by Taiwanese host Jacky Wu and local actor Mark Lee.

Taking place on both Nov 14 and 15, the event will see various celebrities going head-to-head in a series of wet and wild games across various locations in Adventure Cove Waterpark. Regional singers and DJs will also be present, serving up musical performances throughout the festival.

On Day 1, two star-studded teams will compete against each other, including local celebs Mark, Jaspers Lai and Hazelle Teo, as well as Jacky and Taiwanese host Kid Lin.

Day 2 will see Eric, Ka Lok, Cho Lam and Malaysian artistes Jacqueline Tiang and Steady Gang in attendance.

Tickets are now available for purchase on the Resorts World Sentosa website, starting at S$188 per pax for a single-day ticket.

