Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

Love, fireworks and marriage was in the air at Hokkaido, Japan.

After dating for six years, Hong Kong actor-director Derek Tsang, 39, and actress Venus Wong, 27, tied the knot with a romantic woodlands-theme wedding at Niki Hills, Hokkaido.

The couple announced their marriage on social media and shared exclusive photos from the celebration.

Venus looked stunning and chic in a bohe-style minimalist gown with sleeves, while Derek wore a denim blue shirt with suspenders, brown pants and a newsboy cap.

They had also tattooed matching rings on their fingers that symbolized their wedding date, with nine rings on Derek’s to represent the month of September, and six on Venus to represent the sixth.

Guests who attended the forest ceremony also posted photos of the happy couple walking down the flower-lined aisle and exchanging their vows.

Derek’s father, actor Eric Tsang, can be seen playfully throwing petals at his son and daughter-in-law, and the atmosphere was filled with joy and energy. Celebrities like Jeannie Chan, Kandy Wong and Candice Yu were also in attendance.

Following the solemnization, there was a cocktail and marquee dinner reception on the grounds of a vineyard and guests were entertained by a six-piece jazz band playing on site throughout.

The night ended off on a perfect note with a dazzling fireworks show.

See below for more postings from the wedding:

Congratulations to the newly-weds!

This article was first published in Her World Online .