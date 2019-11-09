Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

PHOTO: Facebook/S.Tung Photography & Instagram/lajah
Cassandra Koh
Her World Online

Love, fireworks and marriage was in the air at Hokkaido, Japan.

After dating for six years, Hong Kong actor-director Derek Tsang, 39, and actress Venus Wong, 27, tied the knot with a romantic woodlands-theme wedding at Niki Hills, Hokkaido.

The couple announced their marriage on social media and shared exclusive photos from the celebration.

Venus looked stunning and chic in a bohe-style minimalist gown with sleeves, while Derek wore a denim blue shirt with suspenders, brown pants and a newsboy cap.

They had also tattooed matching rings on their fingers that symbolized their wedding date, with nine rings on Derek’s to represent the month of September, and six on Venus to represent the sixth.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

06.09.2019❤️ #dvmmxix

A post shared by V E N U S ♡ (@wongmanyik) on

Guests who attended the forest ceremony also posted photos of the happy couple walking down the flower-lined aisle and exchanging their vows.

Derek’s father, actor Eric Tsang, can be seen playfully throwing petals at his son and daughter-in-law, and the atmosphere was filled with joy and energy. Celebrities like Jeannie Chan, Kandy Wong and Candice Yu were also in attendance.

Following the solemnization, there was a cocktail and marquee dinner reception on the grounds of a vineyard and guests were entertained by a six-piece jazz band playing on site throughout.

The night ended off on a perfect note with a dazzling fireworks show. 

See below for more postings from the wedding: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

love you guys so much!!! CONGRATS ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #dvmmxix

 

A post shared by Jeannie ♚ 陳瀅 (@missjni) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @lajah @wongmanyik #dvmmxix

A post shared by ❥sharon salad 李詩卉 (@saladd) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love u guys !！ 在煙火中見證你們最真摯的愛情。 美得無話可說！ #DVMMXIX

A post shared by 糖妹 Kandy (@kandybubu) on

Congratulations to the newly-weds! 

This article was first published in Her World Online .

More about
celebrities Weddings and engagements

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES