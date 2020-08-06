Eric Tsang's wife dies after battling illness

Hong Kong veteran comedian Eric Tsang lost his wife Rebecca Chu on Monday (Aug 3).

His son, actor-director Derek Tsang, confirmed the news in a statement to the press yesterday.

He said: "My mother died peacefully on August 3, 2020, at the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital.

"She kept a low profile, so our family hopes to send her off on her last journey quietly. On behalf of my mother, we thank everyone for your concern, and also all our friends who have helped us along the way."

Chu, who was not from the entertainment industry, is Eric's second wife and they have two sons, Derek and Mark. She and the two boys migrated to Canada years ago, and the couple maintained a long-distance marriage for over 20 years.

Hong Kong media reported earlier this year that she had returned to Hong Kong for medical check-ups. At that time, she told reporters she was feeling great and there weren't any major health issues.

However, Derek was seen in and out of the hospital as recently as May.

