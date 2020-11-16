Erykah Badu tested positive for coronavirus in one nostril and negative in the other

Erykah Badu recently tested positive for coronavirus in one nostril and negative in the other.

The 49-year-old singer - who doesn't have any symptoms of the illness - has taken to Twitter to discuss the confusing results of her recent tests.

She explained on the micro-blogging platform: "No symptoms. Was tested for (Covid-19). Same machine. Left nostril positive . Right nostril negative. Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is, Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the f*** is going on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh."

Erykah subsequently posted a screenshot of her test results and called for an investigation into the coronavirus testing system.

She said: "This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. SMH. It's routine to take a C19 test before a livestream broadcast for all band and crew. Earlier I took two and one was positive the other negative in separate nostrils? We need to investigate these tests further. I want my $ back.

"What an inconvenience to be tested positive then negative 3x within 24 hours. Same test. We understand that they aren't 100 per cent accurate but this is strange."

Erykah also reassured her followers that she's feeling fine.

She shared: "I don't feel bad at all. We have to take those routine (Covid-19) tests to work on set. I'm Gucci. But thanks."

