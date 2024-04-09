The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection star Lee Joon reveals he hasn't wanted to go back to being a pop idol

Some juggle their pop idol and acting careers, while others leave one for the other.

South Korean celebrity Lee Joon is the latter.

In an interview with AsiaOne for his ongoing K-drama The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, we asked the 36-year-old former Mblaq member about being a pop idol and an actor, and if he misses the former.

"If being an actor is like running a marathon, an idol is like running a short-distance race. While idols burn everything on stage for about three minutes, actors show themselves through acting for about an hour," said Lee Joon, who left the boy band in 2014.

"I haven't had a moment where I wanted to go back to being an idol yet."

He also shared that he's "currently satisfied" with his life and living comfortably: "Even if I were to be reborn, I think I would live the same life."

In season one of The Escape of the Seven, the mysterious disappearance of a girl named Bang Da-mi brings seven people together.

She is later revealed to have been murdered and Min Do-hyuk (played by Lee Joon) ends up being framed for it, leading to his vengeful return in the second season.

"More twists are expected to unfold than the twists you saw in the previous season… While my character may have seemed somewhat light-hearted in season one, in the second, he vows revenge and becomes much more solemn. I believe he has grown as an adult," shared Lee Joon, who added that Do-hyuk goes through a 180-degrees transformation.

"I made an effort to exude a more reserved and mature voice and atmosphere."

But while Do-hyuk is motivated by his vengeance, Lee Joon's driving force is his fans: "As time goes by, I feel their support more deeply, and I am truly grateful for them for always cheering me on."

Actors Uhm Ki-joon, Hwang Jung-eum, Lee Yu-bi, Shin Eun-kyung, Yoon Jong-hoon, Jo Jae-yoon and Yoon Tae-young also reprise their roles from season one and Lee Joon said they have developed a great rapport, to the point where they could understand each other with just a glance.

"Jae-yoon and Tae-young always made the set enjoyable. I remember laughing continuously because it was so funny how my sense of humour matched theirs," shared Lee Joon.

It appears that his decision to pursue acting is paying off, as Tae-young would always praise him on set.

Lee Joon said: "He often told me, 'You're the best actor, your action scenes are also the best,' and receiving such feedback from a senior actor I'm filming with was the best feedback I could get."

[embed]https://youtu.be/cTc8ZY5GogM?si=LeAa5-cBTTU3rA3e[/embed]

Season one as well as The Escape of The Seven: Resurrection are available on Viu.

[[nid:677164]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.