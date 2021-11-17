Eternals writers tease possibility of Galactus appearing in sequel

For years, Marvel fans have wondered when Galactus will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, with some even hoping that the entity would appear in the Loki Disney+ series.

Well, fans may not need to wonder for much longer. In an interview with The Direct, Eternals screenwriters Ryan and Kaz Firpo teased the possibility of Galactus the Devourer of Worlds showing up in an Eternals sequel.

"Galactus is an amazing, amazing character, and villain. We are, you know, obviously setting the stage for intergalactic, cosmic, megalith confrontations.

"Especially when you kill a space god-and then the space god comes and kidnaps you and plans to judge Earth, I think the door is very much open for world-eating villains," said Firpo.

PHOTO: Marvel Comics

Eternals opens a brand new chapter for the MCU and as seen in the post-credits scenes, have kept the door open for Black Knight, Blade and Eros to make their debuts.

"There's definitely conversations about these post-credits sequences, about who we're introducing, where we're going… Galactus is one of those iconic figures of the Marvel Universe that we're excited to see.

"But sometimes I think you leave yourself open, you leave these doors open, and who knows what's happening in number two. Maybe you're too busy saving a Celestial from Galactus that you end up incurring his [wrath]… anything's possible," continued Firpo.

Whilst an Eternals sequel is likely in the plans, director Chloe Zhao is in no rush to get the project off the ground. For now, Zhao would like to listen to fan critique and evaluate the next steps moving forward.

As for the characters we love, we may even see them in future Disney+ series.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.