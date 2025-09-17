Ethan Hawke hails Robert Redford as 'ultimate champion of independent film'

Ethan Hawke has hailed Robert Redford as the "ultimate champion of independent film".

The 54-year-old actor has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to the Hollywood icon, who passed away on Tuesday (Sept 16) aged 89.

Alongside a series of throwback photos of the acclaimed actor, Ethan wrote on Instagram: "Robert Redford, our ultimate champion of independent film, relentless advocate for authentic storytelling and fiercely passionate environmentalist. Robert's legacy remains ingrained in our culture, transformed by his artistry, activism and the founding of Sundance Institute and Film Festival."

Elsewhere, James Gunn has admitted to being a huge fan of Robert's work.

The Superman director even provided a list of some of his favourite films from Robert's career.

James, 59, wrote on X: "I grew up with his movies, his quiet, unforced performances and ever-present grace. He was the movie star, and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Robert. If you want to watch a Robert movie that isn't the Sting or Butch Cassidy, here are 10 I love:

"Three Days of the Condor, All the President's Men, The Natural, All Is Lost, Ordinary People, Brubaker, Jeremiah Johnson, Barefoot in the Park, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and The Candidate."

Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, has also paid a glowing tribute to Robert.

He told Variety: "Forever Robert Redford. Forever the cowboy, the fugitive, the candidate, the prisoner, the Great Gatsby, the con man, the student, the playboy, the loner, the cryptographer, the soldier, the reporter, the rodeo champion, the lover, the baseball star, the sailor, the horse whisperer…

"More than 70 roles, nine films directed, founder of the Sundance Film Festival. And, throughout his life devoted to cinema, an unparalleled elegance in his commitments and struggles.

"Robert was more than a legend, he was a role model. Forever Robert Redford, the electric horseman who loved freedom."

The Oscar-winning star died on Tuesday at his home in Utah.

A statement read: "Robert Redford passed away on Sept 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah - the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

