Ethan Hawke thinks Tom Cruise has changed expectations for actors

Ethan Hawke thinks Tom Cruise has "changed what's expected for actors".

Tom, 63, is well-known for performing his own stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and other action movies, and Ethan believes it's pressured other actors into following suit.

Ethan, 55 — who performs his own stunts in The Weight, the new historical action-drama — told Variety: "Tom Cruise has totally changed what's expected for actors. Some part of me is getting angry over the years because everyone somehow feels like they're less if they use a stunt team.

"What I liked about our movie is there were no ridiculous stunts. It's human. It's not about things blowing up, so most of the stunts were things we could do. They weren't superhero things."

Earlier this year, Ethan claimed that he's adapted in order to survive in Hollywood.

The actor has enjoyed huge success in the movie business, starring in films such as Reality Bites, Gattaca, and Great Expectations — but Ethan admits that he's had to adapt in order to sustain his career.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "This job that I'm in is a constant re-contextualisation, not for yourself, but for the people watching.

"I came out of the gate getting leading parts and that can breed a laziness about the actual methodology of acting.

"I was teaching myself to reboot the computer, from a leading man to a character actor, and thinking, 'What if I could combine these things?' If you don't do that as you get older, you get a lot less opportunities. Very few people get to be Paul Newman."

Ethan also explained that he's "willing to play within the sandbox of commerciality".

The veteran film star said: "Peter Weir used to talk about how much he loved [Andrei] Tarkovsky, but he was like, 'That's not what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to make popular art.' And as a popular artist, I'm willing to play within the sandbox of commerciality."

