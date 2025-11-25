Ethan Hawke's daughters wish he hadn't appeared in Taylor Swift's music video

Ethan Hawke's daughters wish he hadn't appeared in a Taylor Swift music video.

The Blue Moon star — who has Maya, 27, and Levon, 23, from his marriage to Uma Thurman and Clementine, 17, and 14-year-old Indiana with wife Ryan Shawhughes — was "flattered" when the pop megastar asked him to appear in her 2024 promo for Fortnight alongside his Dead Poets Society co-star Josh Charles. But his teenagers weren't as impressed by the move as people assumed.

He told Sunday Times Culture magazine: "This is an example of things being not what they seem. Did I do it for my teenage daughters? No. I took them to a Taylor Swift concert for them.

"But I did it because Taylor asked and I was flattered that she knew what Dead Poets Society is. But strangely, it's the one thing that I think my kids wish I hadn't done."

Asked if it was because their friends would see the video, he replied: "No, because I took Taylor away from them! They had their own relationship with Taylor's music and now Dad got a Christmas card from her, or whatever. It was, like, 'Tchuh! What's Dua Lipa doing now?' You know?"

Ethan candidly admitted that, after he and Uma divorced in 2005, he had vowed not to get involved in another relationship or have more children but he married Ryan — who had previously been a babysitter for his older kids — in 2008.

He said: "When I split up, I was hellbent on not having any more kids and I wanted to be single for the rest of my life. But then I made a best friend and I liked kissing her."

The 55-year-old actor believes making a marriage last is "tremendously" difficult and while going through a divorce in the public eye was tough, he insisted the things that made it "hard" were the same as for other ex-couples.

He said: "The public eye is like gasoline, but what makes divorce hard is the stuff that makes it hard for everyone — the family elements, how to help the kids through it. I'm so envious of people who have amicable splits.

"I can't really talk about this because I vowed to my kids so many times not to talk about the divorce in public.

"But one thing I will say is if you get the privilege of travelling the world, you realise that everywhere men and women have a tremendous amount of difficulty staying married."

[[nid:725714]]