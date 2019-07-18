Etta Ng's relationship with wife Andi Autumn could be on the rocks

Netizens have noted that Etta Ng (right) deleted photographs of Canadian social media influencer Andi Autumn, 31, from her social media accounts. PHOTO: ETTAZEN/INSTAGRAM
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Elaine Ng's fears over the stability of her daughter's marriage seem to have come true.

Netizens have noted that Etta Ng, 19, has deleted photographs of Canadian social media influencer Andi Autumn, 31, from her social media accounts.

Autumn has done the same too, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Back in May, some netizens had already speculated that not all was well when Autumn posted a rant online asking a person, whom she did not name, to try to do more with life.

Etta Ng, the estranged daughter of gongfu star Jackie Chan, has said before that her mother could not accept Autumn - whom she married in Canada last year - and that it led to many disputes.

But while former beauty queen Elaine Ng, 45, whose affair with Chan made the headlines in 1999, once said that Etta Ng was not her daughter as she was upset over the way Etta Ng led her life, she has always come to her rescue.

She bailed out Etta Ng and Autumn last year, when the pair could not pay the bill for their stay at a Mong Kok hostel.

Netizens are now keeping a look-out for Etta Ng to move back to stay with her mother.

ALSO READ: 'This daughter is not mine,' says Elaine Ng, on row with Etta, her love child with Jackie Chan

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

